Khartoum's burning tower: architects on the destruction of a city – and what it'll take to rebuild
By Amira Osman, Professor of Architecture and SARChI: DST/NRF/SACN Research Chair in Spatial Transformation (Positive Change in the Built Environment), Tshwane University of Technology
Akram Ahmed Elkhalifa, Associate Professor of Architecture, University of Khartoum
Tallal Abdalbasit Saeed, Assistant Professor of Architecture, University of Khartoum
There has been a continued escalation in fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The destruction of the capital Khartoum continues – physically, economically, socially and culturally – as buildings are bombarded and homes looted. One of the city’s landmark skyscrapers, the Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower, was recently engulfed…
- Friday, September 22, 2023