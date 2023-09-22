Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

30 years of the web down under: how Australians made the early internet their own

By Kieran Hegarty, Research Fellow (Automated Decision-Making Systems), RMIT University
The internet is growing old. While the roots of the internet date back to the 1960s, the popular internet – the one that 99% of Australians now use – is a child of the 1990s.

In the space of a decade, the internet moved from a tool used by a handful of researchers to something most AustraliansThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Planning laws protect people, who'll pay for an unregulated rush to boost housing supply
~ Kids dressing up as frail older people is harmless fun, right? No, it's ageist, whatever Bluey says
~ Why is Rupert Murdoch stepping aside now and what does it mean for the company?
~ Feeling controlled by the chaos in your home? 4 ways to rein in clutter and stay tidy
~ No, the RBA review won't mean handing the bank's decisions to part-time outsiders
~ Woman’s Brutal Assault Highlights Police Failures in Kyrgyzstan
~ How the Peach Blossom Jellyfish is spreading across North America
~ What is intelligence? For millennia, western literature has suggested it may be a liability
~ For the people in the nosebleed section: the Hilltop Hoods’ The Calling at 20
~ Carbon removal: why ambitious 'no nonsense' plans are vital to limit global heating to 2℃
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter