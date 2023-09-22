Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Woman’s Brutal Assault Highlights Police Failures in Kyrgyzstan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Women march marking the International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, March 8, 2023. © 2023 Vladimir Voronin/AP Photo On Wednesday morning, Bermet (not her real name), a 36-year-old Kyrgyz woman, was found drenched in blood at her home in the Bishkek suburbs, with her nose and ears cut off and multiple knife wounds on her face and arms. Her attacker, Bermet’s former husband and father to their two children, assaulted the officers as he fled, but they apprehended him. Their youngest child, a 10-year-old boy, was at home during the assault. After nearly eight hours…


© Human Rights Watch -
