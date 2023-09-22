Tolerance.ca
For the people in the nosebleed section: the Hilltop Hoods’ The Calling at 20

By Dianne Rodger, Senior Lecturer in Anthropology, University of Adelaide
On September 22 2003, Adelaide hip-hop group the Hilltop Hoods released The Calling.

They had been making music for over ten years, but this, their third full-length album, would be their first to have mainstream success.

They hoped to sell 3,000 records. Those expectations were quickly eclipsed.

The album was launched with a sold-out show at Planet nightclub. Two tracks (The Nosebleed Section and Dumb Enough) gained significant radio play. The Hoods used this publicity to grow their fanbase through touring.

They became the first Australian hip-hop…The Conversation


