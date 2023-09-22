Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Carbon removal: why ambitious 'no nonsense' plans are vital to limit global heating to 2℃

By Christian Turney, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Research, University of Technology Sydney
Lennart Bach, Associate Professor, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
Philip Boyd, Professor of Marine Science, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
Global efforts to cut emissions fall well short of what’s needed to avoid dangerous warming. It’s becoming essential to develop carbon-removal strategies to get to net zero.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Planning laws protect people, who'll pay for an unregulated rush to boost housing supply
~ Kids dressing up as frail older people is harmless fun, right? No, it's ageist, whatever Bluey says
~ Why is Rupert Murdoch stepping aside now and what does it mean for the company?
~ 30 years of the web down under: how Australians made the early internet their own
~ Feeling controlled by the chaos in your home? 4 ways to rein in clutter and stay tidy
~ No, the RBA review won't mean handing the bank's decisions to part-time outsiders
~ Woman’s Brutal Assault Highlights Police Failures in Kyrgyzstan
~ How the Peach Blossom Jellyfish is spreading across North America
~ What is intelligence? For millennia, western literature has suggested it may be a liability
~ For the people in the nosebleed section: the Hilltop Hoods’ The Calling at 20
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter