Human Rights Observatory

What the *#@%?! How to respond when your child swears

By Wendy Goff, Associate Professor, Deputy Chair Department of Education, Swinburne University of Technology
Anne Rohde, Lecturer, Indigenous Education, Swinburne University of Technology
Bin Wu, Lecturer in Education, Swinburne University of Technology
Parents can often find themselves staring in bewilderment at the little human they helped to create.

Sometimes this bewilderment is centred around awe and amazement. Sometimes it is firmly entrenched in shock and embarrassment about a specific behaviour they have just witnessed.

When a child swears it can be the latter that engulfs us.

Children learn to swear early


There is little evidence to suggest children’s swearing, or swearing in general, has become more frequent. But in 2013 a US…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
