Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Voice: how do other countries represent Indigenous voices in government?

By Michael Leach, Professor, Politics & International Relations, Swinburne University of Technology
Despite the claim ‘there is no comparable constitutional body like this anywhere in the world’ many countries have similar institutions to the proposed Voice.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Nasa spacecraft is on course to deliver material from an asteroid to Earth – here's what we could learn
~ Friday essay: my father was always told his mother was dead, but a birthday card revealed she was living in a mental institution
~ What the *#@%?! How to respond when your child swears
~ 'Nature positive' isn't just planting a few trees – it's actually stopping the damage we do
~ Why you're probably paying more interest on your mortgage than you think
~ Why we should stop using acronyms like BIPOC
~ Rupert Murdoch: His Fox News legacy is one of lies, with little accountability, and political power that rose from the belief in his power − 3 essential reads
~ Media mogul Rupert Murdoch resigns − extending Joe Biden's ongoing good luck streak with the media
~ A year after Mahsa Amini's death, Iran's women continue their long fight for 'women, life, freedom'
~ Lyme disease: The pathogen's cunning strategies for persistent infection offer clues for vaccine development
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter