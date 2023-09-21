Tolerance.ca
Rupert Murdoch: His Fox News legacy is one of lies, with little accountability, and political power that rose from the belief in his power − 3 essential reads

By Lorna Grisby, Politics & Society Editor
Rupert Murdoch, 92, one of the world’s most influential modern media figures, announced on Sept. 21, 2023, that he is stepping down as chair of Fox Corp. and executive chairman of News Corp. By mid-November, he will no longer be at the helm of the multibillion-dollar media empire that has stirred so much controversy over decades.

Through Fox News, Murdoch is leaving a lasting impression on American journalism and politics. It just may not be what most people think.


