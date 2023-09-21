Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lyme disease: The pathogen's cunning strategies for persistent infection offer clues for vaccine development

By Jenny Wachter, Research scientist/Adjunct professor, University of Saskatchewan
The bacterium that causes Lyme disease is a master of disguise, changing its appearance to evade the immune system as it moves from the ticks that carry it to humans or animals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
