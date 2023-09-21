Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children of 7 religions tell how they practice faith amid scenario of intolerance in Brazil

By Matheus Rocha Mendes Nascimento
Agência Mural, a GV partner, talked to seven children from the suburbs of São Paulo to understand how children talk about and understand their faith


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rupert Murdoch and the rise and fall of the press barons: how much power do newspapers still have?
~ How Sunak's back-pedalling on net zero could damage efforts to decarbonise Britain's homes
~ Why delaying the ban on petrol and diesel cars won't slow UK's shift to electric vehicles
~ Central Asian people's path to the American dream is full of dangers
~ Reality TV show contestants are more like unpaid interns than Hollywood stars
~ Zulu land dispute: Ingonyama Trust furore highlights the problem of insecure land tenure for millions of South Africans in rural areas
~ How well you do at school depends on how much your teachers know: insights from 14 French-speaking countries in Africa
~ Zimbabwean names are still haunted by the ghosts of colonialism
~ Was the freak 'medicane' storm that devastated Libya a glimpse of North Africa's future?
~ Dumb Money really does show how the little guys won against Wall Street – a 'meme stock mania' expert explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter