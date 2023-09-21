Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Sunak's back-pedalling on net zero could damage efforts to decarbonise Britain's homes

By Ludovica Gazze, Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics, University of Warwick
Rishi Sunak, the UK prime minister, has announced his government will scrap or delay a number of measures designed to help the UK reach net zero by 2050, with a particular focus on housing. This includes getting rid of impending requirements for landlords and property owners to upgrade the energy efficiency of their homes with insulation and other measures. And the ban on installing gas boilers in new homes will be pushed from 2025 until 2035.

Instead, the government will rely more heavily on schemes to encourage people to make energy-efficiency improvements, such as grants to replace…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Children of 7 religions tell how they practice faith amid scenario of intolerance in Brazil
~ Rupert Murdoch and the rise and fall of the press barons: how much power do newspapers still have?
~ Why delaying the ban on petrol and diesel cars won't slow UK's shift to electric vehicles
~ Central Asian people's path to the American dream is full of dangers
~ Reality TV show contestants are more like unpaid interns than Hollywood stars
~ Zulu land dispute: Ingonyama Trust furore highlights the problem of insecure land tenure for millions of South Africans in rural areas
~ How well you do at school depends on how much your teachers know: insights from 14 French-speaking countries in Africa
~ Zimbabwean names are still haunted by the ghosts of colonialism
~ Was the freak 'medicane' storm that devastated Libya a glimpse of North Africa's future?
~ Dumb Money really does show how the little guys won against Wall Street – a 'meme stock mania' expert explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter