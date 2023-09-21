Tolerance.ca
Like many women, I didn't know I was autistic until adulthood – how late diagnosis can hurt mental health and self image

By Rachel Moseley, Principle Academic in Psychology, Bournemouth University
For many women, adult diagnoses of autism are “a light in the darkness”, an epiphany of self-understanding. My “lightbulb moment” came in my late 20s. “They thought you were autistic,” my mum mused when I told her I was embarking on an academic career in autism research.

As a child, I was painfully aware of being different. The adults and the children around me had noticed my strangeness, my inability to fit in. It turned out that autism had been suggested to my mother – but then dismissed by…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
