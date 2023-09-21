Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: After nearly 2 years in solitary confinement, Ahmad Manasra too ill to attend his hearing

By Amnesty International
Israel’s Lod District Court postponed a scheduled hearing on extending Ahmad Manasra’s solitary confinement yesterday, because Ahmad, a 21-year-old Palestinian who has been in isolation since November 2021, was too unwell to attend.   Khulood Badawi, Amnesty International’s Campaigner on Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, said:  “Ahmad Manasra was taken to the mental health […] The post Israel/OPT: After nearly 2 years in solitary confinement, Ahmad Manasra too ill to attend his hearing  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Central Asian people's path to the American dream is full of dangers
~ Reality TV show contestants are more like unpaid interns than Hollywood stars
~ Zulu land dispute: Ingonyama Trust furore highlights the problem of insecure land tenure for millions of South Africans in rural areas
~ How well you do at school depends on how much your teachers know: insights from 14 French-speaking countries in Africa
~ Zimbabwean names are still haunted by the ghosts of colonialism
~ Was the freak 'medicane' storm that devastated Libya a glimpse of North Africa's future?
~ Dumb Money really does show how the little guys won against Wall Street – a 'meme stock mania' expert explains
~ Like many women, I didn't know I was autistic until adulthood – how late diagnosis can hurt mental health and self image
~ A brief history of abortion – from ancient Egyptian herbs to fighting stigma today
~ The Canterville Ghost: Oscar Wilde's ghost story gets new life in this funny and stylish animated adaptation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter