G20 summit proved naysayers wrong – and showed Global South's potential to address world's biggest problems

By Jorge Heine, Interim Director of the Frederick S. Pardee Center for the Study of the Longer-Range Future, Boston University
The G20 has its critics, but an expert on international politics explains why it still performs a useful function – particularly in this period of great geopolitical divisions.The Conversation


