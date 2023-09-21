Traffic tickets can be profitable, and fairness isn't the bottom line in city courts where judges impose the fines
By Sian Mughan, Assistant Professor of Public Affairs, Arizona State University
Akheil Singla, Assistant Professor at the School of Public Affairs, Arizona State University
Research shows police officers issue more traffic tickets and judges impose more fines when their city gets the money and when the budget is tight.
- Thursday, September 21, 2023