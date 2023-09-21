Tolerance.ca
In Tunisia, the EU is repeating an old and dangerous mistake

By Amnesty International
Eve Geddie is Director of Amnesty’s European Institutions Office. This opinion piece was originally published here by Politico Europe. As the representatives of so-called “Team Europe” were shaking Tunisian President Kais Saied’s hand this July, hundreds of refugees and migrants were stranded in the country’s desert border areas with Libya, after its security forces rounded […] The post In Tunisia, the EU is repeating an old and dangerous mistake appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

