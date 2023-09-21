Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A COVID inquiry has been announced. But is COVID still a thing? Do I need a booster?

By Michael Toole, Associate Principal Research Fellow, Burnet Institute
Heidi Drummer, Professor and Co-Program Director, Disease Elimination, Burnet Institute
Suman Majumdar, Associate Professor and Chief Health Officer - COVID and Health Emergencies, Burnet Institute
Australia seems to be focusing on boosters for people aged 75 and over, with its latest recommendations. But that may change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A look at period poverty experiences in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago
~ In China, questions remain ahead of Huawei’s launch of Mate 60 phone series
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: ANU Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt on the challenges universities face
~ Excessive screen time can affect young people's emotional development
~ How did Taylor Swift get so popular? She never goes out of style
~ Facts and figures: Regularization and protection of Venezuelan nationals in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile
~ Americas: Growing exodus of Venezuelans highlights failure of Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Chile to comply with obligations
~ Anne Enright’s bold new novel The Wren, The Wren is the work of a writer at the height of her power
~ Australia has officially given up on eradicating the Varroa mite. Now what?
~ Zero alcohol doesn't mean zero risk – how marketing and blurred lines can be drinking triggers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter