Stripping Russia's veto power on the Security Council is all but impossible. Perhaps we should expect less from the UN instead

By Tamsin Phillipa Paige, Senior Lecturer, Deakin University
Because reform of the current UN Charter is off the table, the only avenue left is to dissolve the charter and draw up a new treaty that limits or abolishes the power of the veto.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
