How Canada can make its startup ecosystem more inclusive

By Leanne Hedberg, Director of Social Innovation Institute, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, MacEwan University
The global pandemic caused devastating economic impacts, including high levels of unemployment. As with the 2008 recession, self-employment has been encouraged as a pathway towards economic participation and boosting the labour market.

Yet marginalized groups, including women and Indigenous people, continue to face…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
