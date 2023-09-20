Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The fraught history of India and the Khalistan movement

By Reeta Tremblay, Professor, Political Science, University of Victoria
The Indian government has warned its citizens living in Canada to exercise “extreme caution” due to a “deteriorating security environment” in the country.

The warning came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canadian police were investigating “credible allegations” of the Indian government’s involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

On June 18, 2023, 46-year-old Nijjar, who migrated to Canada in 1997 and became…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Obesity is a dangerous disease that shares key features with cancer
~ A month after Ecuador's historic vote to end oil extraction in Yasuní National Park, its lessons are as vital as ever to Canadians
~ Age, not class, is now the biggest divide in British politics, new research confirms
~ Women used to be more likely to vote Conservative than men but that all changed in 2017 – we wanted to find out why
~ How Canada can make its startup ecosystem more inclusive
~ How the 'parental rights' movement gave rise to the 1 Million March 4 Children
~ Smashing records (and chairs): why pro wrestling is having a moment both in Australia and overseas
~ Freshwater quality is one of New Zealanders’ biggest concerns – water-trading 'clubs' could be part of the solution
~ The joke's on us – how big tech is replicating our laughter online
~ I’ve just been diagnosed with cancer, now what?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter