How the 'parental rights' movement gave rise to the 1 Million March 4 Children
By Corinne L. Mason, Associate Professor, Women's and Gender Studies, Mount Royal University
Leah Hamilton, Vice Dean, Research & Community Relations, Faculty of Business & Communication Studies, Mount Royal University
The ‘parental rights’ movement isn’t actually about education or protecting children — it is a conduit for right-wing extremism that will only harm 2SLGBTQIA+ youth.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 20, 2023