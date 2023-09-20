Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I’ve just been diagnosed with cancer, now what?

By Marilynne N Kirshbaum, Professor and Chair of the Human Research Ethics Committee, Charles Darwin University
There’s a lot to learn, understand and organise when you receive a cancer diagnosis. But you don’t need to do it all at once.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Obesity is a dangerous disease that shares key features with cancer
~ A month after Ecuador's historic vote to end oil extraction in Yasuní National Park, its lessons are as vital as ever to Canadians
~ Age, not class, is now the biggest divide in British politics, new research confirms
~ Women used to be more likely to vote Conservative than men but that all changed in 2017 – we wanted to find out why
~ How Canada can make its startup ecosystem more inclusive
~ The fraught history of India and the Khalistan movement
~ How the 'parental rights' movement gave rise to the 1 Million March 4 Children
~ Smashing records (and chairs): why pro wrestling is having a moment both in Australia and overseas
~ Freshwater quality is one of New Zealanders’ biggest concerns – water-trading 'clubs' could be part of the solution
~ The joke's on us – how big tech is replicating our laughter online
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter