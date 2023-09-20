Why do I get so much spam and unwanted email in my inbox? And how can I get rid of it?
By Kayleen Manwaring, Senior Research Fellow, UNSW Allens Hub for Technology, Law & Innovation and Senior Lecturer, School of Private & Commercial Law, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
Spam might not have brought an end to the internet or email, as some dire predictions in the early 2000s claimed it could – but it’s still a massive pain.
Despite all the spam being removed by spam-filtering technologies, most people still receive spam every day. How do these messages end up flooding our inboxes? And are there any legal consequences for the senders?
What is spam?
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) noted in 2004 “there does…
