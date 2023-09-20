Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ancient pictograph vandalism at Bon Echo Provincial Park reveals an ongoing disregard for Indigenous history and presence

By Jackson Pind, Assistant Professor, Indigenous Methodologies, Trent University
The deeper spiritual, cultural and Anishinaabe connections at Bon Echo Park can only endure if we actively commit to their protection.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
