Sex life discovery raises IVF hope for endangered purple cauliflower soft coral

By Meryl Larkin, PhD Candidate, Southern Cross University
David Harasti, Adjunct assistant professor, Southern Cross University
Kirsten Benkendorff, Professor, Southern Cross University
Stephen D. A. Smith, Professor of Marine Science, National Marine Science Centre, Southern Cross University
Tom R Davis, Research Scientist - Marine Climate Change, Hunter New England Local Health District
After a chance discovery in the lab, this team used IVF to make hundreds of coral babies for restoration projects in New South Wales. So far the IVF babies are doing well in the wild.The Conversation


