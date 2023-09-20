Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Breast cancer: new study reveals real risk of the disease if you have genetic mutation

By Aisling Hegarty, PhD Researcher, Endocrine Oncology Research Group, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Leonie Young, Professor, Department of Surgery, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
In 2013, actress Angelina Jolie wrote an op-ed where she revealed she’d undergone a double mastectomy. Although Jolie didn’t have breast cancer, a genetic test had revealed she carried a genetic mutation that her doctors said put her at an 87% risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. Jolie also had a family history of breast cancer, losing her mother, grandmother and aunt to the disease.

Jolie has a genetic mutation to one of her BRCA genes – specifically the BRCA1 gene. We all have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
