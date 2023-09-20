Wildfire risk is soaring for low-income, elderly and other vulnerable populations in California, Washington and Oregon
By Mojtaba Sadegh, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering, Boise State University
John Abatzoglou, Professor of Engineering, University of California, Merced
Alarmingly, about half the people exposed to wildfires in Washington and Oregon were those least able to afford to protect their homes, evacuate safely and recover.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 20, 2023