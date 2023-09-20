Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What can board games teach students about climate change?

By Debra J. Rosenthal, Professor of English, John Carroll University
Among the world’s ever-expanding array of board games, a small but growing number deal with climate change. But are these games any good?

As a professor of English who specializes in environmental literature, I set out to learn how well these board games portray the perils that global warming poses to the planet. Are they an effective way for students to learn some of the science and stark realities behind the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
