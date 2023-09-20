Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tinmel – Morocco's medieval shrine and mosque – is one of the historic casualties of the earthquake

By Abbey Stockstill, Assistant Professor of Art History, Southern Methodist University
Morocco is grappling not just with the loss of lives from the recent earthquake, but with the destruction of its cultural heritage – a 12th century mosque in the village of Tinmel is among them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rural areas in south Trinidad pin their experiences with flooding on climate change, but there are additional push factors
~ Morocco's earthquake and Libya's floods highlight obstacles to relief efforts, from botched disaster diplomacy to destroyed infrastructure
~ Art and science entwined: This course explores the long, interrelated history of two ways of seeing the world
~ What can board games teach students about climate change?
~ Take a break from your screen and look at plants − botanizing is a great way to engage with life around you
~ How local police could help prevent another January 6th-style insurrection
~ Why India fears the Khalistan movement and how Canada became embroiled in diplomatic spat over killing of Sikh separatist
~ Your unique body odor could identify who you are and provide insights into your health – all from the touch of a hand
~ Americans do talk about peace − just not the same way people do in other countries
~ Somalia's voice of hope: a tribute to Axmed Naaji, legendary singer and trailblazing composer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter