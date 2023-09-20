Americans do talk about peace − just not the same way people do in other countries
By Peter Dixon, Associate Professor of Practice, Negotiation and Conflict Resolution, Columbia University
Amy E Lerman, Professor of Political Science & Public Policy and Executive Director, Possibility Lab, University of California, Berkeley
Fiorella Vera-Adrianzén, Political science lecturer, Santa Clara University
Naomi Levy, Associate Professor of Political Science, Santa Clara University
While Americans tend not to use the word “peace,” and instead opt for terms like “safety and security,” their desires and fears are not so different from what people in war-torn places express.
