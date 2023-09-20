Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia's voice of hope: a tribute to Axmed Naaji, legendary singer and trailblazing composer

By Mohamed Haji Ingiriis, Fellow at King's College London, King's College London
Somalis are natural-born critics, yet for over six decades Axmed Naaji Sacad (Ahmed Naji Sa'ad) was almost unanimously revered. A household name in urban Somalia, the popular singer and poet has passed away at the age of 84 in London.

Venerated as an elder of the country’s cultural life, Axmed Naaji Sacad Cali Naasir was not merely a singer, composer and musician who played guitar, lute, mandolin,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rural areas in south Trinidad pin their experiences with flooding on climate change, but there are additional push factors
~ Morocco's earthquake and Libya's floods highlight obstacles to relief efforts, from botched disaster diplomacy to destroyed infrastructure
~ Art and science entwined: This course explores the long, interrelated history of two ways of seeing the world
~ What can board games teach students about climate change?
~ Take a break from your screen and look at plants − botanizing is a great way to engage with life around you
~ Tinmel – Morocco's medieval shrine and mosque – is one of the historic casualties of the earthquake
~ How local police could help prevent another January 6th-style insurrection
~ Why India fears the Khalistan movement and how Canada became embroiled in diplomatic spat over killing of Sikh separatist
~ Your unique body odor could identify who you are and provide insights into your health – all from the touch of a hand
~ Americans do talk about peace − just not the same way people do in other countries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter