Human Rights Observatory

Suicide in Ghana: society expects men to be providers – new study explores this pressure

By Johnny Andoh-Arthur, Senior Lecturer, Psychology, University of Ghana
Suicide is a complex behaviour that is widely regarded as a significant public health issue across the globe. It is influenced by psychiatric, psychological, biological, social, cultural, economic and existential factors. In most countries, the rate of male suicides is between 3 and 7.5 times higher than that of females even though suicide ideation (thoughts) and attempts are more frequent for females.

