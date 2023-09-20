Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five golden rules for effective science communication – perspectives from a documentary maker

By Marina Joubert, Science Communication Researcher, Stellenbosch University
To build trust with an audience, scientists must demonstrate that they are competent experts. But they must also come across as warm, caring and human.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rural areas in south Trinidad pin their experiences with flooding on climate change, but there are additional push factors
~ Morocco's earthquake and Libya's floods highlight obstacles to relief efforts, from botched disaster diplomacy to destroyed infrastructure
~ Art and science entwined: This course explores the long, interrelated history of two ways of seeing the world
~ What can board games teach students about climate change?
~ Take a break from your screen and look at plants − botanizing is a great way to engage with life around you
~ Tinmel – Morocco's medieval shrine and mosque – is one of the historic casualties of the earthquake
~ How local police could help prevent another January 6th-style insurrection
~ Why India fears the Khalistan movement and how Canada became embroiled in diplomatic spat over killing of Sikh separatist
~ Your unique body odor could identify who you are and provide insights into your health – all from the touch of a hand
~ Americans do talk about peace − just not the same way people do in other countries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter