City watchdog finds no evidence for recent political 'debanking' – but private banks have been picky for centuries

By Lucy Newton, Professor in Business History, Henley Business School, University of Reading
Francesco De Pascalis, Senior Lecturer in Financial Law, Brunel University London
Victoria Barnes, Reader of Commercial Law, Queen's University Belfast
After a row over the closure of his bank account earlier this year, former politician Nigel Farage has hit out at the UK financial regulator for saying it has found no recent evidence of customers being “de-banked” over their personal views.

Farage believes private bank Coutts closed…The Conversation


