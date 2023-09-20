Idea of green growth losing traction among climate policy researchers, survey of nearly 800 academics reveals
By Ivan Savin, Associate Professor of Business Analytics at ESCP Business School, Madrid campus & Research Fellow at ICTA-UAB, ESCP Business School
Lewis King, Lecturer in climate policy and green economics, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
According to a survey of almost 800 climate researchers, 73% are sceptical of the idea of green growth. Instead, approaches such as agrowth and degrowth are gaining traction.
