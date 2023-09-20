Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Don't blame postwar school building programmes for concrete crisis – the fault lies with decades of neglect and ineffective policy

By Pamela Woolner, Reader in the Use and Design of Educational Space, Newcastle University
The relationship between where pupils learn and how well they learn should be a central part of decisions about building, or repairing, schools.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rural areas in south Trinidad pin their experiences with flooding on climate change, but there are additional push factors
~ Morocco's earthquake and Libya's floods highlight obstacles to relief efforts, from botched disaster diplomacy to destroyed infrastructure
~ Art and science entwined: This course explores the long, interrelated history of two ways of seeing the world
~ What can board games teach students about climate change?
~ Take a break from your screen and look at plants − botanizing is a great way to engage with life around you
~ Tinmel – Morocco's medieval shrine and mosque – is one of the historic casualties of the earthquake
~ How local police could help prevent another January 6th-style insurrection
~ Why India fears the Khalistan movement and how Canada became embroiled in diplomatic spat over killing of Sikh separatist
~ Your unique body odor could identify who you are and provide insights into your health – all from the touch of a hand
~ Americans do talk about peace − just not the same way people do in other countries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter