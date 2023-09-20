Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explainer: what is the Khalistan movement sparking a diplomatic feud between India and Canada?

By Stuti Bhatnagar, Research Fellow (Asian Security), Australian National University
India has long accused Canada of giving safe haven to separatists seeking a Sikh homeland in Punjab state – an accusation the Trudeau government denies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Governments are pouring money into housing but materials, land and labour are still in short supply
~ Slavery, illusion and dead white men: Zadie Smith's The Fraud explodes the historical novel
~ Do we really need another Swan Lake?
~ Colonists upended Aboriginal farming, growing grain and running sheep on rich yamfields, and cattle on arid grainlands
~ Why does my hair turn green from the swimming pool?
~ Racism and democracy: why claims of ‘division by race’ in the NZ election and Voice referendum need challenging
~ 'Government all over us like a rash': the broken service delivery system in remote Aboriginal communities
~ Discriminatory policing is denying Black youth their childhood
~ Justin Trudeau's India accusation complicates western efforts to rein in China
~ UN rights experts condemn Iran’s protest crackdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter