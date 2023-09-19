Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights experts condemn Iran’s protest crackdown

Iran has escalated its crackdown on protests, to prevent public commemoration of Jina Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody last year, UN independent human rights experts warned on Tuesday.


© United Nations -
