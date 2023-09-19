Most pink diamonds were birthed by a disintegrating supercontinent. Where can we find more?
By Denis Fougerouse, Research Fellow, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
Hugo Olierook, Research Fellow in Geology, Curtin University
Luc Doucet, ARC Future Fellow at the Earth Dynamics Research Group, Curtin University
More than 90% of the world’s pink diamonds came from a single mine that closed in 2020. Geologists are only now beginning to understand the forces that create the rare, highly prized gems.
