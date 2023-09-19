Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Advances on Treaty to End Violence and Harassment at Work

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protestors marching to demand the end of femicide and violence against women in Paris, France, November 23, 2019.  © 2019 Christian Hartmann/Reuters In a long overdue step, on September 18, the Council of the European Union finally adopted a draft decision calling on EU member states to ratify the International Labour Organization’s Violence and Harassment Convention (ILO C190). States should not further delay doing so. Adopted in 2019, the groundbreaking treaty lays out international legal standards for preventing and responding to violence and harassment in the world…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
