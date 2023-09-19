Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UFOs: how Nasa plans to get to the bottom of unexplained sightings

By Christopher Pattison, Researcher at the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, University of Portsmouth
As reports continue flying in about what were traditionally called UFOs (unidentified flying objects), Nasa is taking the topic very seriously. In fact, following the publication of a report from an independent committee of experts in fields including astronomy and aviation safety, the agency has even appointed a new director of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) research.

UAP is the term Nasa now uses for UFOs. The committee was directed to gather reports of UAPs and try to understand what these mysterious events really…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
