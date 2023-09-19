Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexican court ruling upholding women's right to abortion shows global trend better than US Roe v Wade decision

By Sydney Calkin, Reader in Geography, Queen Mary University of London
It may surprise you to learn that, over the past 30 years, no fewer than 60 countries have liberalised their abortion laws while only four have rolled back abortion rights. The United States is, of course, one of the latter group that has recently restricted women’s access to abortion.

Because the US looms so large in international news coverage of abortion, casual observers often assume that anti-abortion reforms…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bankruptcy is spiking among UK borrowers – but there are debt relief options if you are struggling financially
~ Albania: how one of the most corrupt countries in Europe is tackling crime at the highest level
~ I've rewatched 150 episodes of Brookside – here's how the soap captured the nuances of Margaret Thatcher's Britain
~ Why invasive ants are a silent threat to our ecosystems
~ UFOs: how Nasa plans to get to the bottom of unexplained sightings
~ Hanan Ashrawi and Yossi Beilin on what happened after the Oslo accords handshake – podcast
~ Renewables are cheaper than ever yet fossil fuel use is still growing – here’s why
~ Russell Brand investigation: what good journalists should have to go through to report sexual assault allegations
~ Europe’s Lack of New Ideas on Migration is the Real Crisis
~ World News in Brief: Reparations for African diaspora, child deaths in Sudan, Libya update
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter