Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russell Brand investigation: what good journalists should have to go through to report sexual assault allegations

By Polly Rippon, University Teacher in Journalism, University of Sheffield
The allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by comedian and actor Russell Brand seemed like a bombshell scoop to many readers and viewers. But for the journalists at The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, the publication of their report was the result of four years of reporting, investigating and fact checking.

The claims related to four alleged victims from 2006-13, when Brand was at the height of his fame. Pre-empting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bankruptcy is spiking among UK borrowers – but there are debt relief options if you are struggling financially
~ Albania: how one of the most corrupt countries in Europe is tackling crime at the highest level
~ I've rewatched 150 episodes of Brookside – here's how the soap captured the nuances of Margaret Thatcher's Britain
~ Why invasive ants are a silent threat to our ecosystems
~ UFOs: how Nasa plans to get to the bottom of unexplained sightings
~ Hanan Ashrawi and Yossi Beilin on what happened after the Oslo accords handshake – podcast
~ Renewables are cheaper than ever yet fossil fuel use is still growing – here’s why
~ Mexican court ruling upholding women's right to abortion shows global trend better than US Roe v Wade decision
~ Europe’s Lack of New Ideas on Migration is the Real Crisis
~ World News in Brief: Reparations for African diaspora, child deaths in Sudan, Libya update
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter