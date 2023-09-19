Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Europe’s Lack of New Ideas on Migration is the Real Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People sit on the ground in the overcrowded migrant reception center on Lampedusa, an Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea, September 16, 2023. © 2023 Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP Photo When the European Commission president arrived on the island of Lampedusa in Italy on September 17, it was an opportunity to reset Europe’s broken approach to migration. Instead, we got a 10-point plan of ineffective and abusive policies, with some wishful thinking. European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen presented the plan after a three-hour visit on the island, where…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
