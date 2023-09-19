Tolerance.ca
What are 'mule addresses'? Criminologists explain how vacant properties serve as depots for illegal online purchases

By David Maimon, Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University
Saba Aslanzadeh, PhD Student in in Computer Science, Georgia State University
Online shopping isn’t just a convenient way to buy batteries, diapers, computers and other stuff without going to a brick-and-mortar store.

Many Americans also use the internet to quietly acquire illegal, fake and stolen items. Guns,…The Conversation


