Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As extreme downpours trigger flooding around the world, scientists take a closer look at global warming's role

By Mohammed Ombadi, Assistant Professor of Climate and Space Sciences Engineering, University of Michigan
There’s a rule of thumb that rainfall intensity increases by about 7% per degree Celsius as temperatures rise. But the increase is much higher in the mountains, scientists found.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa's destructive storm surges: geoscientist reveals the 3 factors that drove them
~ US policy of 'pragmatic engagement' in Afghanistan risks legitimatizing Taliban rule
~ This course uses 'climate fiction' to teach about the perils that a warming planet faces
~ Earthquakes and other natural hazards are a risk everywhere – here's how people are preparing in the US and around the world
~ What are 'mule addresses'? Criminologists explain how vacant properties serve as depots for illegal online purchases
~ AI won't be replacing your priest, minister, rabbi or imam any time soon
~ EV sales growth points to oil demand peaking by 2030 − so why is the oil industry doubling down on production?
~ Rising number of 'predatory' academic journals undermines research and public trust in scholarship
~ Moms for Liberty: ‘Joyful warriors’ or anti-government conspiracists? The 2-year-old group could have a serious impact on the presidential race
~ Spending time in space can harm the human body − but scientists are working to mitigate these risks before sending people to Mars
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter