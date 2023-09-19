Rising number of 'predatory' academic journals undermines research and public trust in scholarship
By Eric Freedman, Professor of Journalism and Chair, Knight Center for Environmental Journalism, Michigan State University
Bahtiyar Kurambayev, Associate Professor of Media, KIMEP University
In some cases, it can be difficult for academics to know which journals are not credible – but other times, people feel pressure to publish in these publications.
- Tuesday, September 19, 2023