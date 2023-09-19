Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Moms for Liberty: ‘Joyful warriors’ or anti-government conspiracists? The 2-year-old group could have a serious impact on the presidential race

By Shauna Shames, Associate Professor of Political Science, Rutgers University
Moms for Liberty, founded in 2021 and now boasting 120,000 members, could ride its conservative, limited-government message to a position of strong influence in the GOP.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa's destructive storm surges: geoscientist reveals the 3 factors that drove them
~ US policy of 'pragmatic engagement' in Afghanistan risks legitimatizing Taliban rule
~ This course uses 'climate fiction' to teach about the perils that a warming planet faces
~ Earthquakes and other natural hazards are a risk everywhere – here's how people are preparing in the US and around the world
~ What are 'mule addresses'? Criminologists explain how vacant properties serve as depots for illegal online purchases
~ AI won't be replacing your priest, minister, rabbi or imam any time soon
~ As extreme downpours trigger flooding around the world, scientists take a closer look at global warming's role
~ EV sales growth points to oil demand peaking by 2030 − so why is the oil industry doubling down on production?
~ Rising number of 'predatory' academic journals undermines research and public trust in scholarship
~ Spending time in space can harm the human body − but scientists are working to mitigate these risks before sending people to Mars
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter