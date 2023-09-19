Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: UN Human Rights Council must renew the mandate of its investigative body as crisis spreads to other parts of the country

By Amnesty International
Member states of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) must renew the mandate of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) and maintain international scrutiny on the country, Amnesty International said today, as the commission releases an alarming report on conflict-related abuses. The commission’s report, which was released today addresses the […] The post Ethiopia: UN Human Rights Council must renew the mandate of its investigative body as crisis spreads to other parts of the country appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
More
