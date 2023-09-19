Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Starfield is the latest game to be boycotted by conservatives. This time because of pronouns

By Prema Arasu, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Western Australia
Starfields is one of the biggest games of 2023 – but it’s joined other recent games like Baldurs Gate 3 in being boycotted by conservatives because of the way it interacts with gender.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
